SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta launches new tool to stop spread of terror content

NewsWire
0
0

Meta has launched a new open-source software tool called “Hasher-Matcher-Actioner” (HMA) that will help platforms stop the spread of terror content, child exploitation, or any other violating content.

With HMA, platforms will be able to scan for any violating content and take action as required.

HMA builds on Meta’s previous open-source image and video matching software, which can be used for any type of violating content.

“Meta spent approximately $5 billion globally on safety and security last year, and has more than 40,000 people working on it,” said the company.

“Within that, we have a team of hundreds of people dedicated to counter-terror work specifically, with expertise ranging from law enforcement and national security to counterterrorism intelligence and academic studies in radicalisation,” it added.

The new tool allows platforms to create and run their own databases, while also allowing them to utilise existing hash databases.

Therefore, they need not save the offending images or videos themselves and can run all their content through the databases they use to detect posts that violate their rules, according to the company.

The company shared the tool shortly before it assumes the chair of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) board next month.

It is a group it formed with Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft to fight online extremism back in 2017.

GIFCT is an NGO that brings together technology companies to tackle terrorist content online through research, technical collaboration and knowledge sharing.

20221214-115206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple introduces next-gen iPad Pro with M2 chip, starts at Rs...

    Gadkari launches Toyota’s pilot project on flex fuel hybrid vehicle

    Microsoft catches spyware group targeting customers using Windows bugs

    Samsung may reduce smartphone shipments by 13%