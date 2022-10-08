SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta has allowed the users of its social metaverse app Horizon Worlds to report bugs on the platform with ease.

Currently, it is too hard to report bugs out of the headset as users need to attach screenshots or videos to their bug reports.

“We’re rolling out a way to simply press and hold down the A, B, X, and Y buttons for five seconds and a new in-app bug reporting experience will pop up,” Meta said in a blog post.

The Horizon Worlds users can now use buttons on their controllers to bring up the “report a problem” window.

The company has issued 14 bug fixes ranging from improvements to lighting and sound, ‘grabbables’ and the updated camera feature.

Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can discover new places with friends, build unique worlds of your own, and form teams to compete in action-packed games.

The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company’s Quest VR headsets.

According to a report in The Verge citing internal memos, Vishal Shah, Meta’s VP of Metaverse, told employees that Horizon Worlds is inundated with several quality issues and even those building the virtual reality (VR) social network at the company are barely using it.

“Simply put, for an experience to become delightful and retentive, it must first be usable and well crafted,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg said recently that major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics are coming soon.

