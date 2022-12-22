Meta announced that it is giving developers 7 per cent more graphics processing unit (GPU) compute power to work with on Meta Quest 2 devices, for better application performance on the virtual reality (VR) headsets.

The company is working on ways to improve developer tools and experiences to help them enhance pixel quality and application performance, Meta said in a Quest blogpost on Wednesday.

The increased GPU power will improve the developer’s ability to “leverage higher pixel density without substantially reducing the resolution in order to hit the target frame rate”.

All developers can now take advantage of the new 525 MHz GPU frequency.

The dynamic clocking system will automatically increase the frequency as it detects that the application would benefit from it.

Instead of increasing foveation, the GPU will increase from 490 MHz to 525 MHz first in order to maintain higher visual quality for as long as possible.

“We’re excited about the impact this improvement will bring across our app ecosystem, and early experiments strongly suggest that a 7 per cent increase in GPU clocks will provide a better experience for both you and your app’s community,” Meta said.

