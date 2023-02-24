BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Meta may lay off another 11K or so employees in March: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Meta (formerly Facebook) is set for another big round of layoffs — similar to the one it announced in November last year — as early as next month once the performance bonuses are paid out, the media reported.

According to Command Line, a weekly newsletter by The Verge, Meta leadership “has been coy both internally and externally about what is coming”.

The report said late on Thursday that the upcoming layoffs can be “somewhere in the ballpark of the last layoff, which was about 11,000 people or 13 per cent of the company”.

The current plan at the social network “is to announce more cuts in March after last year’s performance bonuses are paid out”.

Meta has reportedly given thousands of employees “subpar ratings” in a latest round of performance reviews.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported last week that the leadership at Meta “expects the ratings to lead more employees to leave in the coming weeks”.

“The company will consider another round of layoffs if not enough depart,” according to the report.

Zuckerberg told investors last month that the company is “working on flattening our organisation structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster as well as deploying AI tools to help our engineers be more productive”.

After firing 11,000 employees in November last year, Meta is now planning to reduce headcount further in its “year of efficiency”.

Meta did not comment on reports about upcoming layoffs.

20230224-101205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Network Planning Group recommends 63 infra projects

    Web3.0 Blockchain projects lost over $2 bn to hackers in 2022...

    Australian unemployment falls but working hours reduced due to Covid, influenza

    Presented in the shadow of upcoming polls, Budget likely to be...