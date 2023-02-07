INDIASCI-TECH

Meta, MeitY launch digital safety campaign

NewsWire
0
0

Meta on Tuesday announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the G20 Stay Safe Online Campaign and launched the #DigitalSuraksha campaign.

As part of the collaboration with MeitY, Meta will create and distribute useful resources in multiple Indian languages via various channels to raise awareness about how to stay safe online.

“Creating a $1 trillion digital economy requires an ecosystem that is safe and empowering and we will support the government’s campaign by providing users with education, tools and resources to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving digital world,” Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta), said in a statement.

#DigitalSuraksha includes two digital literacy and three consumer awareness initiatives under Digital literacy measures and Consumer awareness initiatives.

The digital literacy measures include — Partnership with Delhi Police and Digital Nagrik Pledge.

While consumer awareness initiatives include — Delhi Metro wrap, Reporting campaign for children, and UnGap (a chat show featuring pairings of well-known parents and children).

“We, at MeitY, have designed a Stay Safe online campaign in this year of India’s G20 Presidency and we are glad that tech companies like Meta are taking a lead in supporting the government’s vision of building an inclusive digital space which is free of severe online threats,” Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov, said in a statement.

The tech giant said, it will continue to add more initiatives to the #DigitalSuraksha campaign over the year.

20230207-141605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    April 2022: Record not just for max but also for minimum,...

    Acquisition of 700MHz spectrum gives Jio an edge over Bharti for...

    RPSG signs Klusener as head coach for Durban franchise in South...

    Stalin urges 4 CMs to allow sale of green firecrackers