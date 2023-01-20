SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta now lets users bundle Insta, FB account settings

NewsWire
0
0

Meta has announced that it is rolling out a new Accounts Center that will allow users to manage their preferences across all their Meta accounts, like Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, from a centralised hub.

This will be helpful for users who use more than one of the company’s applications, Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Things like Personal details, Passwords and security, and Ad preferences will now live in a centralised place, so it’ll be easier for people who use multiple apps to manage their settings.”

For instance, users can now easily make their ad topic preferences consistent for Facebook and Instagram accounts by adding those accounts to the same Accounts Center.

However, users who want to keep their accounts in separate Accounts Centers, can do so, as adding more than one account to the same Accounts Center is optional.

Moreover, the company is also making improvements to some of the ad settings controls.

“We know people want more control over the ads they see, which is why we’re exploring new ways to give people the ability to see more ads about the things that interest them, in addition to the existing option of seeing fewer ads about things that don’t interest them,” the company said.

“These changes will begin to go into effect today, and will gradually roll out to everyone on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in the coming months,” it added.

20230120-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uber Eats to pay millions for listing US restaurants without consent

    earth-solar-eclipse

    NASA shares a picture of the Earth during a solar eclipse

    Twitter Circle rolled out globally, add up to 150 people in...

    Apple settles lawsuit with app developer over ‘unfair rejection’