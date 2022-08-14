SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta partners with DoorDash to deliver Marketplace items in US

NewsWire
0
0

Meta has partnered with online delivery platform DoorDash to deliver Marketplace items located up to 15 miles (nearly 25 km) away in the US.

DoorDash will only deliver items that are small enough to fit in the trunk of a car, and drivers are expected to make deliveries within 48 hours, citing the WSJ, The Verge reported.

Either way, it sounds like a helpful option for anyone who is not able to pick up an item themselves.

It also fills a gap in Facebook Marketplace’s existing local delivery options, which only lets you get larger items delivered through a service called Dolly, the report said.

The service is limited to a little over two dozen cities throughout the US and lets users connect with one or two local “helpers” that will load bulky items — like a refrigerator, bookshelf, or air conditioner — into a pickup truck and deliver them to your house for a fee.

Aside from Dolly and DoorDash, Meta also lets Marketplace sellers ship items directly to a buyer’s address.

As per the report, it is still not exactly clear how many Marketplace users currently have the option for DoorDash deliveries, or how much it costs.

Both Meta and DoorDash confirmed the initiative to the WSJ, and say they have already been testing it in several cities in the US.

20220814-131209

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spotify pays $119 mn for audiobook distributor Findaway’s acquisition

    Meta to shut down its social app for couples ‘Tuned’

    Cloud-based digital solutions to empower Indian ITeS sector: Experts

    India’s Morepen Labs starts production of Russia’s Sputnik V