Meta has partnered with online delivery platform DoorDash to deliver Marketplace items located up to 15 miles (nearly 25 km) away in the US.

DoorDash will only deliver items that are small enough to fit in the trunk of a car, and drivers are expected to make deliveries within 48 hours, citing the WSJ, The Verge reported.

Either way, it sounds like a helpful option for anyone who is not able to pick up an item themselves.

It also fills a gap in Facebook Marketplace’s existing local delivery options, which only lets you get larger items delivered through a service called Dolly, the report said.

The service is limited to a little over two dozen cities throughout the US and lets users connect with one or two local “helpers” that will load bulky items — like a refrigerator, bookshelf, or air conditioner — into a pickup truck and deliver them to your house for a fee.

Aside from Dolly and DoorDash, Meta also lets Marketplace sellers ship items directly to a buyer’s address.

As per the report, it is still not exactly clear how many Marketplace users currently have the option for DoorDash deliveries, or how much it costs.

Both Meta and DoorDash confirmed the initiative to the WSJ, and say they have already been testing it in several cities in the US.

