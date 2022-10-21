Tech giant Meta on Friday announced that it has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to show users the best moments from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being held in Australia on Reels.

The company said that fans will be able to access match highlights and in-play clips as well as engage and create Reels with exclusive augmented reality (AR) effects and a fan anthem to support their favourite teams.

‘Watching video is half the time spent on our platforms today and Reels is our fastest growing content format by far. Considering India’s passion for cricket, we wanted to bring all the action to Reels, and in other interesting ways too, which make watching and engaging with cricket fun over the next month,’ Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said in a statement.

According to the company, every participating team has an AR effect hosted on the T20 World Cup for fans to use in their reels and stories.

For users who want to cheer for the Indian cricket team, there is also an anthem for them to use in their reels and stories called ‘Balla Chalaa’ produced by Ram Sampath and Sona Mohapatra.

The company also mentioned that a squad of creators are travelling to Australia to create engaging content with all participating cricketers and teams.

‘Digital consumption of cricket through ICC events has consistently grown with Instagram and Facebook and bringing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to Reels will help cricket fans engage even more deeply with the sport and their favourite cricketers,’ said Finn Bradshaw, the ICC’s Head of Digital.

Since 2019, Meta has the rights to digital content for ICC events including match recaps, in-play key moments, and other match and feature content on Facebook, the company noted.

