Meta, Qualcomm to develop premium experiences for Quest platform

Meta Platforms and chip-maker Qualcomm on Friday announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate on a new era of spatial computing powered by Snapdragon extended reality (XR) platforms and technologies for the Meta Quest platform.

The companies said they have worked together on cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) innovations for over seven years, most recently with Meta Quest 2, and this agreement solidifies the mutual commitment to deliver multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come.

“We are working with Qualcomm Technologies on customised virtual reality chipsets — powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology — for our future roadmap of Quest products,” Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a statement.

“As we continue to build more advanced capabilities and experiences for virtual and augmented reality, it has become more important to build specialised technologies to power our future VR headsets and other devices,” Zuckerberg added.

Both companies’ engineering and product teams will deepen technical collaboration to deliver next-generation platforms and core technologies to accelerate a fully realized metaverse.

“By partnering with Meta, we are bringing together two of the world’s metaverse leaders to revolutionise the future of computing for billions of people in the coming years,” said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

“Building off our joint leadership in XR, this agreement will allow our companies to deliver best-in-class devices and experiences to transform how we work, play, learn, create and connect in a fully realised metaverse,” Amon added.

20220902-145403

