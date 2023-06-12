SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta rolling out AI chatbot trained on internal data to employees

NewsWire
0
0

Meta is reportedly rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ‘Metamate’ to its employees, which is trained on internal data.

The new AI chatbot utilises company data to help employees summarise meetings, write code and debug features, reports The Verge.

The company is currently rolling out this tool internally to a small group.

When considering how to power the chatbot, Meta had discussions with Microsoft and OpenAI, but it decided to employ a separate, in-house model.

In February this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the company was creating a new “top-level” product team which would be “focused” on generative AI.

He explained that in the short term, the company would focus on building creative and expressive tools.

And, over the longer term, the company would develop “AI personas” which will help users in a variety of ways.

Last week, it was reported that Meta-owned Instagram was working on a feature that would let users chat with AI within the app.

20230612-094202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Research, innovation thrive in educational institutes amid lockdown

    Meta sues fake customer engagement service provider

    Amazon ends paid time off for employees with Covid

    Cloudflare ‘deeply sorry’ over global outage that hit users