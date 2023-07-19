INDIA

Meta rolls out WhatsApp to Wear OS smartwatches

NewsWire
0
0

Meta (formerly Facebook) on Wednesday announced that WhatsApp is now available on Google Wear OS smartwatches, that was first teased at Google I/O conference.

Meta CEO and Founder Zuckerberg announced the first WhatsApp smartwatch app is now available on Wear OS, starting from Wednesday.

Now Wear OS users can start new conversations, reply to messages, and take calls from their wrist.

Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users will no longer need their phone with them to stay connected, and can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text.

“We look forward to bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future,” said the company.

The users will also be able to respond with voice messages, emoji, regular text, and quick replies.

If they have an LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watch, they will even be able to respond to messages without the smartphone nearby.

According to reports, releasing the Wear OS app now builds momentum for Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event next week, apart from making Wear OS more appealing to billions of WhatsApp active users.

2023071942016

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shut over 2 months, Manipur bank finds Rs over 1 crore...

    Cabinet clears amendment to MMDR Act to allow private entities in...

    T. S. Singhdeo thanks Congress for appointing him Chhattisgarh’s Dy CM

    Luxury hair care delivered at home