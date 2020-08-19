META showcases Mississauga’s global and local talent online

META is an online festival that will be featuring workshops, panels and livestreamed performances every Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of August.

META has expanded into Mississauga from Brampton for the first time this year. There will be events specific to Mississauga, said Arts and Culture Initiative of South Asia (ACISA) officials in a press release.

ACISA is a non-profit organization which aims to promote “cross-cultural understanding” by promoting the diversity of South Asian art forms.

Tuesdays will focus on local creators and partners in workshops and panels. Visual Arts Mississauga will host a discussion with artist and Creative Resident alum Amrita Virdi, Mississauga Music will host “How to Break Out of Your Hometown,” with touring artists, and both Beaux Arts Brampton and Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives (PAMA), will provide additional panels and support.

Meanwhile, Thursdays will feature performances from local and globally known artists.

META 2020 will also include previously featured artists, such as Gurpreet Chana, dancer and DJ FlyLadyDi and music producer HeyBombay.

The events will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Live.

This is great entertainment during the last days of summer.