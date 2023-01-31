Meta has announced that it is testing a new type of closed space — members-only worlds — in its social virtual reality (VR) platform ‘Horizon Worlds’.

The ‘members-only worlds’ will allow creators to build and cultivate a space where a community of people can come together to enjoy a curated experience, the company said in a Oculus blogpost on Monday.

During the test, each members-only world can have up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors at any given time.

Creators will be able to provide exclusive access to VIP supporters, create a dedicated space to showcase their world design portfolio to the creator community, gather a gaming group, organise a support group, and much more — all without worrying about uninvited guests.

“Our goal is to put design in the creators’ hands so that they can fully craft the experience they want to offer others,” the company said.

Meta’s vision for the new space is to “empower creators to craft the culture of their communities.”

The company will also provide tools which will allow the creators of the new space to set the rules for their communities and maintain those rules for their closed spaces.

Moreover, creators will have the choice of whether or not to share their moderation responsibilities with other trusted group members and decide if they will allow members to visit the world without a creator or moderator present.

“Everyone will always have the ability to report worlds to Meta and report others for behaviour that violates our Code of Conduct for Virtual Experiences,” the company said.

“Members-only worlds will be just one building block available to our creator ecosystem, in addition to public worlds and more within the Meta Horizon Worlds platform,” it added.

