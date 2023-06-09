SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

NewsWire
0
0

Meta has started testing the short-video feature ‘Reels’ on Quest headset.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on Meta’s broadcast channel on Friday, “We’re testing Reels on Quest.”

He also shared a video revealing how a Reel will look in virtual reality (VR).

Last week, Zuckerberg had introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset ‘Quest 3’ which will be launched later this year.

The 128GB headset starts at $499.99 and users will also get an additional storage option for extra space.

It features a next-generation Snapdragon chipset which delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2.

“On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one,” the company said.

20230609-132603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uber to roll out electric cab offering in India

    S.Korean Prez vows to establish cyber warfare reserve forces

    US FDA to authorise Pfizer jabs for 12 to 15-year-old by...

    Anthropic introduces ChatGPT’s rival ‘Claude’