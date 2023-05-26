BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Meta to allow for ads in ‘Instagram search results’ via its Marketing API

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it now allows for advertisements in search results via its Marketing API (Application Programming Interface).

With this new addition, users will be able to update their app to enable their clients to create and preview ads in Instagram search results via API.

“Starting today, we now allow for ads in Instagram search results via the Instagram Marketing API. This new ads placement will be available on all current Marketing API versions, and does not require an upgrade,” Meta said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“This will not require the use of a new endpoint; the ‘Instagram search results’ placement option will be available via the current Marketing API endpoint you may already be familiar with, through the addition of the INSTAGRAM_SEARCH placement option,” it added.

Moreover, the company said that this feature update will enable the three capabilities via the Marketing API — ads creation, ads insights, and ad preview.

With ‘ads creation’, developers will be able to use “INSTAGRAM_SEARCH” as one of the placement options when creating ads, while ‘ads insights will let users see how ads perform via Instagram search results placement when breaking down insights by placement level.

With ‘ad preview’, developers will be able to fetch the preview in the INSTAGRAM_SEARCH_CHAIN format.

Meanwhile, Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of June.

The Twitter-like platform, “Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations” is apparently codenamed P92 or Barcelona, according to Lia Haberman, who shared the news in her ICYMI Substack newsletter.

20230526-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lower demand post festive season sequentially eases India’s Nov core sector...

    Google offered to split its ad-tech biz to avoid anti-trust lawsuit:...

    Shops, businesses in TN district can operate till 10 p.m.

    GST collections stood at Rs 1,45,867 cr in Nov, 11% rise...