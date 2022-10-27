SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta to release consumer-grade VR headset next year

Meta has announced plans to launch another consumer-grade virtual reality headset next year.

At the company’s earnings call late on Wednesday, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the new high-end VR headset delivers high-resolution mixed reality to blend virtual objects into the physical environment around the users.

“Our goal for the Quest Pro line over the next several years is to enable more and more people to get their work done in virtual and mixed reality even better than they could on PCs,” said Zuckerberg.

“I think that our work is going to be of historic importance and create the foundation for an entirely new way that we will interact with each other and blend technology into our lives as well as the foundation for the long-term of our business,” he added.

Zuckerberg believes that the stronger prioritisation, discipline and efficiency will help to navigate the current environment and grow into an even better firm.

Recently, Zuckerberg in the presence of the company’s chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, had unveiled a VR headset Meta Quest Pro that was packed with features like full-colour mixed reality and was priced at $1,500.

“Meta Quest Pro was the first in a new line of advanced headsets built to expand the possibilities of virtual and mixed reality. Its pancake lenses folded light over several times, which reduces the size of the headset while showing sharper visuals,” said Zuckerberg at Meta Connect’ event late on Tuesday.

