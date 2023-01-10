SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta to stop providing new updates to Quest 1

NewsWire
0
0

Meta is planning to stop supporting the original Quest VR headset with new software updates, and users using this older hardware will soon lose access to some social features.

Several users on Reddit and Twitter have posted screenshots of an email which mentioned that the company will stop providing new features to the Quest 1 and some features will be removed, reports The Verge.

However, the headset will be getting “critical bug fixes and security patches until 2024”.

The email also mentioned that the original Quests will keep working, but users will not be able to “create or join a party” and users “who currently have access to Meta Horizon Home social features will lose access to these features on March 5”.

Meanwhile, Meta said that it is adding some new moderation features to Horizon Worlds, the company’s virtual realityA(VR) social platform, as part of version 91.

For instance, if users violate the platform’s policies, they will now get a notification telling them what they did.

“With this added level of transparency, we hope to increase awareness of our policies, prevent repeated violations, and promote positive behaviour to keep our community safe,” Meta said.

The company also introduced ‘poll to remove’, a way to prevent people from spamming vote-to-kick dialogues, the report said.

20230110-133205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp rolls out emoji reactions, bigger groups (Ld)

    Strange radio waves from galactic centre indicate hidden planet

    Google rolls out Search chips in Drive to find files faster

    Mastodon hits over 2mn users after Musk’s Twitter takeover