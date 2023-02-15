European software firm Dassault Systemes on Wednesday announced that Indian sustainability-driven modular metal architectural firm Metaguise, will be using its “3DEXPERIENCE Works” to facilitate cross-functional, multi-location, multi-stakeholder collaborations with real-time updates in a secure cloud environment.

More than 220 projects have been successfully initiated using this portfolio of solutions, said the company.

The design and engineering applications of 3DEXPERIENCE Works have helped Metaguise reduce its time to market by 35 per cent, reduce its design errors by 80 per cent, and improve project efficiency by 90 per cent.

“Dassault Systemes provides powerful and innovative solutions allowing us to develop sustainable ways of transforming contemporary establishments,” Anuj Raheja, Founder and CEO, Metaguise, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is helping to augment Metaguise’s approach to facade architecture, where simulation and cloud technology are deployed to assess various factors like meteorological elements, wind loads and static loads.

“With Dassault Systemes’ technology, Metaguise can focus on material consciousness combined with impact-driven outcomes through simulation and cloud technology in a rapidly evolving technological ecosystem,” Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes, said in a statement.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform facilitates collaboration between design and engineering teams and provides one single dashboard for stakeholder coordination, resulting in a single source of truth. This will help with cost reduction, fewer prototypes, timely delivery and faster decision-making,” he added.

