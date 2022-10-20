BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Meta’s corporate development head to step down after 12 years

NewsWire
0
0

Meta’s top executive Amin Zoufonoun, who led Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, has confirmed that he is leaving the tech giant after 12 years.

In a Facebook post, Zoufonoun, designated Vice President of Corporate Development at Facebook, wrote: “Leading the corporate development function here has been the opportunity of a lifetime”.

“After almost 12 incredibly fulfilling years at Meta/Facebook, I have decided to leave the company,” according to Zoufonoun.

“From leading acquisitions such as Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus, to working on many other industry-defining strategic initiatives alongside world-class leadership, to building a stellar team who inspires me every day, I could not have asked for a better experience – which is why I have been at it for quite a while,” he added.

He mentioned that strategic technology deal work is pretty intense, and he has been doing it for close to two decades now, which is why he wants to take a break for a bit.

“Whatever that ends up being, it is hard right now to imagine anything topping this journey, for which I will always have tremendous pride and gratitude,” Zoufonun said.

“I will miss many things, and perhaps above all, the friends and colleagues who have made even some of the most challenging moments of my career also some of the most rewarding and fun,” he added.

20221020-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RIL to focus on green energy

    Swiggy offers free skill-based learning to gig workers, their kids

    K’taka Minister rules out privatization of BEML

    Bank brokerages to continue reporting strong performance: Report