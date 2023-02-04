BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Meta’s Reality Labs loses colossal $13.7 bn on VR-AR projects

NewsWire
0
0

Meta (formerly Facebook) lost a whopping $13.7 billion in operating losses for Reality Labs for 2022, giving its AR-VR and Metaverse dream a huge jolt.

Within the Reality Labs segment, Q4 revenue was $727 million, down 17 per cent due to lower Quest 2 sales.

Reality Labs expenses were $5 billion, up 20 per cent primarily due to employee-related costs and restructuring-related expenses.

Reality Labs operating loss was $4.3 billion in the holiday quarter of 2022.

Meta bought AR hardware company Oculus for $2 billion back in 2014.

Last year, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will invest $10 billion for its Metaverse dream.

Meta CFO Susan Li said that the company expects its annual losses for Reality Labs to be even higher in 2023.

“We’re going to continue to invest meaningfully in this area given the significant long-term opportunities that we see. It is a long-duration investment,” said Li.

Zuckerberg said that the company shipped Quest Pro at the end of last year.

“It’s the first mainstream mixed reality device, and we’re setting the standard for the industry with our Meta Reality system,” he said.

“Beyond MR, the broader VR ecosystem continues growing. There are now over 200 apps on our VR devices that have made more than $1 million in revenue,” the Meta CEO informed.

The company launched avatars on WhatsApp last quarter and more than 100 million people have already created avatars in the app.

20230204-182007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IndiGo suspends pilots on disciplinary grounds

    Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor announces Next-Gen Hector

    More waterway link to boost NE India, B’desh trade: Experts

    Banks gross NPA at 5.9 per cent, a 6-year low: CARE...