LIFESTYLEWORLD

Meteor explodes over Israel in daylight

NewsWire
0
0

The Israeli Astronomical Association (IAA) has reported a bolide explosion seen in daylight in the country’s sky.

The bolide, a particularly bright meteor, was seen flashing across the sky at 17:16 local time (14:16 GMT), according to reports, photos, and videos received at the IAA released on Saturday.

Igal Pat-El, a member of the International Astronomical Union, told Xinhua that according to the observed colours, it was a meteorite made of stone, probably tens of centimetre long at most, which completely disintegrated in the air and did not reach the ground.

“Meteors are observed every night, but seeing one from an inhabited place, in daylight, and over Israel is very rare,” he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Meteor is the scientific name for the popular term “falling star,” a flash of light that can usually be seen in the night sky when interplanetary material enters Earth’s atmosphere, ignites from the friction and leaves behind a bright trail.

20230416-035601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RSS’ ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ to be held in Sonipat

    SC to examine appeal against Rajasthan HC parole to life convict...

    Your Eid fashion guide

    Penguin set to release Salman Rushdie’s new novel ‘Victory City’ on...