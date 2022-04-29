The Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in Metro Manila will remain at the lowest level from May 1 to 15 as the transmission and hospitalisation rate remain low in the capital region, the acting Presidential spokesperson said.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Friday said the interagency coronavirus task force approved placing Metro Manila and several areas under alert level 1 until May 15. He added that other areas not included in alert level 1 will be under alert level 2.

More than 65.7 million Filipinos will go to polling stations on May 9 to elect a new President, a new Vice-President, 12 of the 24-seat Senate, and members of the House of Representatives.

On Thursday, the Commission on Elections said the national and local elections will push through despite detecting the first known case of Omicron sub-variant B.2.12, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, the Health department strongly dissuades voters who tested positive for Covid-19 not to go out and isolate.

The Health department reported 193 coronavirus infections on Thursday. The Philippines now has more than 3.68 million confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 60,267 deaths.

