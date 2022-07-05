The decadent Mughal metropolis, Agra is anxiously waiting for the completion of the ambitious nearly 30 km long network of Metro rail, which is set to change Taj city’s profile and accelerate the pace of socioeconomic development.

Work on the Metro project has picked up momentum and the promoters are confident that the world class facility would be operational much before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Under the Agra Metro Project, two corridors will be constructed. The first corridor will be built between Sikandra to Taj East Gate and the second corridor from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar.

Under the first corridor, a section of about six km between Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid is coming up fast. Currently, the civil construction of a three km long elevated corridor is being carried out between Taj East Gate to Basai along with the Metro Train Depot on the PAC ground. The first corridor should begin operations by 2022 end.

Keeping up the pace of project execution, Agra Metro team has achieved another milestone in a record time. Half of the construction work of D-wall has been completed in Agra Fort Metro Station. Out of a total of 66 D-wall structures 33 have been completed already. Also, 100 per cent of guide wall work has already been completed by the team.

Acting MD UP Metro Sushil Kumar said, “Agra Metro Project is being carried out at a very fast pace. Our team’s sustained efforts have helped us in meeting all the targets and deadlines ahead of time. The completion of guide wall and D Wall work in time has paved the way for the fast construction of Agra Fort Metro Station.”

The D-wall work for crossover at Jama Masjid Metro Station is also likely to commence very soon. The Underground (UG) Section of Agra Metro’s Corridor-I is marked between Taj Mahal Metro Station to RBS College Metro Station. UG Metro Stations are Being Constructed With Top-Down Method.

In all, Seven Metro Stations are to be built in the Underground Section for the first corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project, viz Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Jama Masjid, Medical College, Agra College, Raja Ki Mandi and RBS College.

Officials said the underground stations of Agra Metro will be prepared with the Top-Down Method, i.e., construction work will be done from top to bottom. This system is being adopted to minimise the impact on traffic as the barricading on the road will be reduced after the construction of the first floor starting from the road level. The construction work of the station below the road will continue and the movement of vehicles on the road will also continue without disruptions.

Presently, work is going full steam on the stretch from the Taj Easter gate to Purani Mandi crossing via Fatehabad road which is the hub of tourism in Agra.

However, there are some voices in the city who question the feasibility of the Rs 10,000 crore project in view of the dying river Yamuna and withered city roads. But the ten MLAs and three MPs of the ruling BJP are upbeat. They think the Metro will prove to be a game changer.

20220705-092604