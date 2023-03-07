INDIALIFESTYLE

Metro section between Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat to remain closed on Wed

Delhi Metro section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat on Yellow Line (Line-2, Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will continue to remain closed till the end of operational hours on March 8 for scheduled maintenance work.

All Metro services will start from 2:30 p.m. on March 8 (Wednesday) on account of Holi.

Passengers using the Yellow Line from Huda City Centre side will be able to travel only up to Central Secretariat. Similarly, passengers travelling from the other end of Yellow Line namely Samaypur Badli will be able to go up to Rajiv Chowk only on March 8.

Delhi Metro has advised passengers to use alternative routes for onward travel on Wednesday.

Passengers on Yellow Line, who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Central Secretariat or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use Violet Line and Blue Line to reach Central Secretariat or Rajiv Chowk and continue their travel for onward journey on Yellow Line. Also, passengers may use the Violet Line to travel between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat directly.

Metro passengers on Blue Line who wish to travel between Central Secretariat and Huda City Centre of Yellow Line may de-board at Mandi House and use Violet Line to reach Central Secretariat and continue their journey on Yellow Line.

