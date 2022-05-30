Metrolinx has released a chilling video taken from the front of a GO Train of a close call involving three young people on an Etobicoke section of the tracks.

Chief spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the video, in which the young people were not seriously harmed but likely traumatized after a close call with a GO Train, is likely to be upsetting to watch.

According to a Metrolinx statement, on May 20 a crew operating a Milton Line GO Train approached the Humber River overpass in Etobicoke, near Dundas Street West. As they travelled across the overpass, the crew spotted a young person clinging to the fence on the edge of the bridge and only narrowly missed him. Then they saw two more young people up ahead running on the track as if they were trying to outrun the train. The train crew slammed on their emergency brakes and blasted their horn. As the train was stopping, it narrowly missed one of the young people by a foot, avoiding a tragedy. The young people ultimately took off as the crew began the recovery to get the train moving again.

Metrolinx has issued an appeal to the parents. “If you recognize these young people, please get in touch with us,” said Steve Weir, Metrolinx manager of customer protective services. “We aren’t looking to be punitive, but we are very eager to speak with your children to help educate them and ensure they never ever take this kind of risk again.”

Weir is also hoping that all parents and caregivers watch the video – as chilling as it is – and use the opportunity to speak to their children about the dangers of walking or playing on and around train tracks.

According to Operation Lifesaver, more than 100 Canadians are seriously injured or killed every year as the result of railway crossing or trespassing incidents. Officials say almost every one of these incidents is preventable.