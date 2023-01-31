The Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed a member of Mewat-based interstate gang of criminals indulged in ATM’s breaking and siphoning of cash in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shahrukh Khan, 22, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana.

The gang members had committed five ATM breaking and stolen cash worth more than Rs 87 lakh in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in a span of six months.

On January 19, the sleuths of Special Cell had apprehended two members — Shohrab, 27, and Sameer Khan, 24, of the gang from Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area after a brief exchange of fire.

The gang members had stolen cash from ATMs in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and Hari Nagar last year and recently on January 11 they had robbed cash from two ATMs in Gwalior and one in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena in a single day.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar, on January 27, specific inputs about the arrival of an absconding member of the gang would be coming near Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Adhchini, New Delhi.

“Acting on the inputs, a police team laid a trap and Shahrukh was nabbed. A semi-automatic pistol of 32 along with two bullets was recovered from his possession. A case under the appropriate section of the law was registered at the Special Cell police station and he was placed under arrest,” said the DCP.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, DCP Kumar added that the members of the gang used to identify unguarded ATM booths in dim-lit and isolated areas. Then they used to conduct a thorough recce of the area around ATM booths.

“The gang members used to sprinkle black paint on the CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths to conceal their identity and they also used to wear face masks or monkey caps. They used to open the ATM with the help of gas cutters and take out the cash from the tray and used to flee from the spot.”

Upon questioning, Khan disclosed that members of his gang are wanted in five cases of ATM breaking and removing of cash amounting Rs 87 lakh in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

“He is an active member of the gang. He is a driver by profession and would carry his associates to the spot for committing the ATM breaking in Delhi and other states,” said the DCP, adding that remaining absconding members of the gang have been identified and further efforts to apprehend them are in progress.

