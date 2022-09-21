The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a Mewat-based gang of cyber fraudsters and arrested five members of the gang, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Moin (20), Nazir (20), Shahrukh (21), Rashid (21) and Liyakat (20), all residents of Haryana’s Mewat district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Rohit Meena, said a complaint was lodged by a man in September last year alleging that he was cheated of Rs 1.5 lakh through the PhonePe app on the pretext of transfer of money.

Accordingly, a case was registered and a cyber fraud gang in Mewat run by Naseem alias Nassi and Liyakat was zeroed upon. In May this year, accused Naseem was arrested after a short scuffle.

Meena said that they received information on September 16 that some active members of the Mewat gang will come to Punhana Road near Palwal to attend a party.

Accordingly, a team was constituted which reached Palwal and learnt that five members of gang will come to a hotel on Punhana Road.

“A trap was laid by the police and the five members of the gang were apprehended from the hotel, where they were all partying,” the DCP said.

On sustained interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that in connivance with their aides, they cheated several persons through online fraud.

The accused persons revealed that they used to call the victims on the pretext of transferring money and asked them to accept the payment using UPI PIN. When the victims accepted, the money was deducted fraudulently from the their bank accounts and got credited to the accused persons’ accounts.

20220921-215403