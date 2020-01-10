Mexican man uses bull-breeding stimulant, Twitterati amused

Reynosa (Mexico), Jan 13 (IANS) Twitterati posted funny comments after learning about a Mexican man admitted to a hospital here after complaining of a “three-day erection” after consuming a sexual stimulant used for breeding bulls in the country.

The unnamed individual underwent an urgent surgery in this city situated on the US-Mexico border, Peruvian newspaper La Republica reported.

The news report said that he took the drug as he planned to have sex with a 30-year-old woman.

The man is said to have gone to Veracruz in east Mexico to purchase the stimulant. No updates on his health condition after the surgery were available.

“He took a sexual stimulant he bought in Veracruz, which is used by farmers in that region to invigorate bulls for insemination,” doctors treating him said.

Twitterati posted amusing comments.

One user said: “Tadalifil does the same thing. Ask your GP for some.”

“Bestiality?” and “No pride parade around?” read other posts.

“I’ll take a whole pack, please,” said another user.

“Can’t stop laughing!,” read one post.

One funny remark went thus: “Get well soon @BorisJohnson.”

“They could not have got the coffin lid on if he died,” wrote one user.

Another added: “He should have tried the new Viagra LIGHT….”

“Cock and bull story!” tweeted a netizen.

–IANS

tsb/saurav/arm