Mexican President inaugurates new int’l airport

By NewsWire
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has inaugurated a new international airport aimed at relieving the congestion at the long-serving Mexico City International Airport.

“Mission accomplished,” Lopez Obrador told his daily press conference at the new Felipe Angeles International Airport, known by its Spanish acronym AIFA.

Rebuilt at the Santa Lucia Air Force Base in the municipality of Zumpango, State of Mexico, AIFA is one of his administration’s flagship infrastructure projects, reports Xinhua news agency.

AIFA General Director Isidoro Pastor said the new terminal, which serves both commercial and cargo flights, “will be able to compete with the best in the world” because of its hi-tech facilities and environmental sustainability.

The government’s goal is to integrate AIFA into a comprehensive airport network serving the metropolitan area, along with the Mexico City International Airport and the Toluca International Airport.

According to official projections, AIFA will receive 2.4 million passengers in 2022 and 5 million by 2023.

