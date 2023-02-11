Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said it is very likely that his administration will extend a medical collaboration agreement with Cuba, particularly in terms of receiving more specialists from the island nation.

In his daily press conference, the President on Friday added that Cuba has one of the best health systems in the world.

“The possibility exists of more (Cuban) doctors arriving,” Lopez Obrador told journalists from the western state of Jalisco.

There are already more than 500 Cuban general practitioners and specialists in Mexico, but there is still a shortage of pediatricians, the President said.

Lopez Obrador plans to raise the prospect of strengthening their health agreement when he meets on Saturday with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two are scheduled to meet in the Mexican state of Campeche to inspect the Mayan Train, one of the government’s main infrastructure works.

