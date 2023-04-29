WORLD

Mexican President tests negative for Covid after 3rd infection

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he completed his Covid-19 treatment with a negative test result for the virus.

Reappearing at his daily press conference after almost a week in isolation, the President on Friday said that doctors recommended he rest and drink plenty of fluids, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lopez Obrador had announced on Sunday that he had contracted the virus for the third time.

The 69-year-old has said that he suffers from hypertension and had a heart attack in 2013.

