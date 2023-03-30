WORLD

Mexican President vows no impunity for migrant centre deaths

Mexican President President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there will be no impunity for those responsible for the death of 38 migrants who died due to a fire at a detention centre in Ciudad Juarez city near the US border.

“Investigations are being carried out to find out what really happened,” Lopez Obrador said at a press conference.

The Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident, Xinhua news agency reports.

The fire erupted on Monday night at the office of National Migration Institute (INM) located near the Stanton-Lerdo Bridge, which housed migrants mainly from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia and Venezuela.

Ciudad Juarez, the Mexican city located just across the Rio Grande river from El Paso, Texas, has seen an influx of people in recent weeks.

