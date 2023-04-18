WORLD

Mexican Prez accuses Pentagon of espionage

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has accused the US Pentagon of espionage, saying his government will protect its national defence information.

In his daily press conference, the Mexican President said that as part of this, Mexican media receive leaks from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are going to guard the information from the Ministry of the Navy and the (Ministry of National) Defense because we are being spied on by the Pentagon and a lot of media in Mexico are leaking information provided by the DEA,” he said.

Lopez Obrador said that his administration will protect state information for national security reasons, as well as in defense of Mexico’s sovereignty.

The President’s remarks came a day after he accused the DEA of “abusive meddling” and “arrogance” for an alleged operation to infiltrate the Sinaloa drug trafficking cartel.

The US government claims Mexico is responsible for the illegal trafficking of fentanyl into its territory.

In response, Mexico said the US is not doing enough to combat the causes that lead its population to resort to illicit drugs.

