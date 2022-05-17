Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he hopes to reach an agreement with the US to hold the upcoming Summit of the Americas without the exclusion of any regional country.

“We have to unite,” he stressed on Monday.

“Of course we have differences, but agreements can be reached to respect differences, the idiosyncrasy of each people and the sovereignty of each country, and look for what unites us.”

According to Lopez Obrador, the commission organising the event, to be held on June 6-10 in the city of Los Angeles, will visit Mexico in the coming days to address the issue of invitations, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will hold a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the subject on Monday.

The first Summit of the Americas was held in Miami in 1994, and since then it has been accused of excluding several countries that have political differences with the US such as Cuba and Venezuela due to US pressure.

