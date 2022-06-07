WORLD

Mexican Prez won’t attend Summit of the Americas

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that he would not attend the Summit of the Americas this week in Los Angeles due to the exclusion of some countries by the US government.

“It’s time to change the dominant political practice,” the President told journalists at a press conference at the National Palace here on Monday.

“There cannot be a Summit of the Americas if all the countries of the American continents do not participate,” Lopez Obrador insisted.

The President called for a change in the US position, given its “lack of respect” for certain nations such as Cuba, which it has economically blockaded for decades, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mexico will instead be represented by Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard at the summit, which will be held on June 6-10.

Lopez Obrador announced weeks ago that he would not attend the meeting if the US government did not invite all regional countries, including Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which ultimately were excluded.

The Summit of the Americas are periodic meetings of regional heads of state and government to address diplomatic and trade issues of importance at the continental level.

Its first edition was held in Miami in 1994, and since then the event has been accused of excluding countries with political ideologies different from that of the US, such as Cuba and Venezuela.

