Mexico: 10 killed, 9 injured as gunmen open fire at car race participants

At least ten people were killed and nine others injured in an armed attack targeting a group of amateur rally drivers in a car race in the Mexican state of Baja California, local media reported.

A group of armed individuals got out of a vehicle and opened fire at the car race participants who were parked on the side of a highway in Ensenada, Baja California on Saturday, said the Milenio newspaper citing local authorities.

The attack “left nine wounded and 10 people dead,” Xinhua news agency reported quoting Ensenada authorities.

The authorities are now conducting an investigation.

