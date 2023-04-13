Mexico manager Diego Cocca has included uncapped Club America goalkeeper Luis Malagon in his squad for a friendly against the United States next week.

Barcelona defender Julian Araujo was the only player based outside of Latin America in the 23-man El Tri squad, a Xinhua report said.

The match, which will not fall on an official FIFA date, will be played on April 19 at the University of Phoenix stadium.

The United States are currently 13th in the FIFA world rankings, two places ahead of Mexico.

There have been 74 previous meetings between the teams, with Mexico having won 36, drawn 16 and lost 22.

