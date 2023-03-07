SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Mexico boss Cocca upbeat ahead of CONCACAF Nations League

Mexico national team manager Diego Cocca said that he has not yet settled on a preferred formation for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Suriname and Jamaica.

Cocca, who replaced Argentine Gerardo Martino as Mexico’s head coach last month, said he would adapt his tactics and playing style to the players that are at his disposal, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The systems will be dictated by the players,” he told reporters after a training session.

“The advantage I have is that there are a lot of talented players to choose from, and my job will be to choose the best ones.”

Mexico will play Suriname away on March 23 and Jamaica at Mexico City’s Azteca stadium three days later.

The fixtures will be the team’s first outings since last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Mexico failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Cocca insisted that his squad’s European-based players would not be given preferential treatment over those who play their trade in Mexico’s Liga MX.

“I want everyone to have the opportunity to play with the national team. The more players we have available, the better,” he added.

