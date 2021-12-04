HomeHEALTHMexico detects first case of Covid variant Omicron
HEALTH

Mexico detects first case of Covid variant Omicron

By CanIndia New Wire Service
0
6

Mexico detected its first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in a person who arrived in the country from South Africa on November 21, the Health Ministry has said.

Six days after arriving in Mexico, the fully-vaccinated South African businessman presented symptoms of Covid-19, was tested and found to have the Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry’s statement on Friday.

The 51-year-old patient has been hospitalised in Mexico City.

“So far, the people who had contact with this first case have not registered symptoms, warning signs or positivity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus” that causes Covid-19, the ministry said.

Mexico’s undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said on Twitter that the patient has a “mild illness” and “his recovery prognosis is favourable.”

Lopez-Gatell urged the public to remain calm and continue social distancing to prevent new Covid-19 infections.

Mexico has registered 3,894,364 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 294,715 deaths from the disease, according to the government’s latest report.

20211204-064215

Previous articleBiden signs short-term funding bill to avert govt shutdown
Next articleCanada’s Covid-19 cases surpass 1.8 mn
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.