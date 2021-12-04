Mexico detects first case of Covid variant Omicron

Mexico detected its first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in a person who arrived in the country from South Africa on November 21, the Health Ministry has said.

Six days after arriving in Mexico, the fully-vaccinated South African businessman presented symptoms of Covid-19, was tested and found to have the Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry’s statement on Friday.

The 51-year-old patient has been hospitalised in Mexico City.

“So far, the people who had contact with this first case have not registered symptoms, warning signs or positivity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus” that causes Covid-19, the ministry said.

Mexico’s undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said on Twitter that the patient has a “mild illness” and “his recovery prognosis is favourable.”

Lopez-Gatell urged the public to remain calm and continue social distancing to prevent new Covid-19 infections.

Mexico has registered 3,894,364 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 294,715 deaths from the disease, according to the government’s latest report.

