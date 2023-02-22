WORLD

Mexico faces adverse 2023 economic outlook

NewsWire
0
0

Mexico’s economic outlook for 2023 remains unfavourable and is subject to a high degree of uncertainty, including developments in the US, the country’s Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) said Tuesday.

The beginning of the year has produced economic indicators that are difficult to interpret clearly, IMEF president Jose Domingo Figueroa said at a press conference.

Coupled with numerous uncertainties, that is generating “a turbulent economic panorama and cloudy outlooks”, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

In addition, “in the global environment, different readings persist regarding inflation and its possible evolution”, Figueroa said.

IMEF members have forecast economic growth this year of 1.2 per cent, accelerating to 1.9 per cent in 2024.

The return of activities that were suspended during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic is driving domestic growth, as is the global trend towards business relocation, said Figueroa.

However, in the US, Mexico’s main trade partner, there is a “rather unusual combination of indicators”, with a labour market that is growing, but not at the desired pace, and a drop in the utilization of installed industrial capacity that portends weakness for the economy.

20230222-140403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan receives 100 int’l flights of relief items as flood death...

    S.Korea to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants

    Biden calls AI-Boeing deal ‘historic’

    ;Afghan civilian casualties on rise following peace talks’