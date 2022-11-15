Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez has been named in Mexico’s squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite uncertainty over his fitness.

The 31-year-old has been limited to just four games this season for the Premier League club due to knee and groin injuries. As expected, the 26-man squad includes Ajax right-back Jorge Sanchez, Napoli forward Hirving Lozano and veteran goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera.

Manager Gerardo Martino also called up 36-year-old Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado, who will take part in his fifth World Cup, reports Xinhua.

But there was no place for Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, Javier Hernandez, who was overlooked despite scoring 19 goals across all competitions for LA Galaxy this year.

Mexico will begin their World Cup campaign against Poland on November 22 before meeting Argentina and Saudi Arabia in other group stage matches.

Martino’s men will conclude their preparations for the tournament with friendlies against Iraq on November 8 and Sweden on November 16.

El Tri have been eliminated in the round of 16 at each of the past seven editions of the World Cup dating back to 1994.Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon);

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax Amsterdam), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (America), Johan Vasquez (US Cremonese), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo (all Monterrey);

Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (Ajax Amsterdam), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna (both Cruz Azul);

Forwards: Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Henry Martin (America), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara).

20221115-102003