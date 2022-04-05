Mexico has seen 10 weeks of continuous decline in Covid-19 cases as the fourth wave of the pandemic subsides, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

It is clear “the trend is holding,” he said on Tuesday, adding it is expected to “continue and eventually lead to the lowest (viral) activity level since the beginning of the pandemic,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently only 0.1 per cent of cases are considered to be active, with the mortality rate 98 per cent lower than when cases peaked during the second wave of the pandemic at the beginning of 2021, said the official.

Hospital bed occupancy is also 98 per cent lower than at the peak, according to official data.

According to Lopez-Gatell, the third and fourth waves of the pandemic were smaller compared to the first two, thanks to the country’s vaccination campaign, which has immunised 85.6 million people.

The country registered 5,666,921 Covid-19 cases and 323,235 deaths from the disease as of Monday.

