HEALTHWORLD

Mexico sees 10 weeks of continuous decline in Covid-19 cases

NewsWire
0
0

Mexico has seen 10 weeks of continuous decline in Covid-19 cases as the fourth wave of the pandemic subsides, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

It is clear “the trend is holding,” he said on Tuesday, adding it is expected to “continue and eventually lead to the lowest (viral) activity level since the beginning of the pandemic,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently only 0.1 per cent of cases are considered to be active, with the mortality rate 98 per cent lower than when cases peaked during the second wave of the pandemic at the beginning of 2021, said the official.

Hospital bed occupancy is also 98 per cent lower than at the peak, according to official data.

According to Lopez-Gatell, the third and fourth waves of the pandemic were smaller compared to the first two, thanks to the country’s vaccination campaign, which has immunised 85.6 million people.

The country registered 5,666,921 Covid-19 cases and 323,235 deaths from the disease as of Monday.

20220406-044407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra to relax Covid curfew hours till 6 p.m. from June...

    SL: Over 2 mn people vaccinated against Covid so far

    Taiwan launches Covid vaccination programme

    K’taka sets target of 30 lakh Covid vaccination for one day