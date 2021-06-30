Mexico is seeing an increase in Covid-19 infections, but the trend has not carried over to a rise in deaths or severe cases, a health official said on Tuesday.

Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Mexico could end this week with an increase of between 15 and 18 per cent in the number of newly detected and estimated Covid-19 cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“A prominent element, not only in Mexico but in the world, is that an increase in cases … now shows a significant discrepancy regarding a corresponding rise in serious cases and deaths,” he explained.

He pointed out that one of the reasons that new infections are not resulting in deaths or serious cases is that the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is successfully immunising the population.

According to its records, the Mexican government has inoculated nearly 30.4 million people out of a total population of 89.4 million over 18 years old with at least one vaccine dose.

The official also explained that a large part of the deaths in 2020 was among people over 60 years old and people with comorbidities.

As of Monday, Mexico had accumulated 2,507,453 Covid-19 cases and 232,608 deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

–IANS

int/rs