HEALTHWORLD

Mexico sees ‘slight rise’ in Covid-19 deaths, hospitalisations: Authorities

NewsWire
0
0

Mexico has registered 12 straight weeks of an increase in Covid-19 cases, with a “slight rise” in deaths and hospitalisations, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

There was a “big contrast” between the number of infections and the number of deaths, he stressed on Tuesday, thanks to a nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 launched at the end of 2020.

“The good news throughout this recent wave and the previous one is that there is a big contrast between the increase in cases and the slight rise in hospitalisations and deaths,” Lopez-Gatell told the media.

Immunisation makes the disease less severe, he said, noting hospital occupancy in general is at 8 per cent, but just 3 per cent for beds with ventilators or for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the latest data, nearly 84 per cent of the population is vaccinated in Mexico as the country experiences its sixth wave of infections.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Mexico has logged 7,314,891 Covid-19 cases and 331,595 deaths from the disease, according to official figures.

20230118-051603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 1 lakh kids orphaned or lost a parent amid Covid,...

    Delhi reports 378 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

    India reports 2,786 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

    3 kids of a family die due to ‘mysterious fever’