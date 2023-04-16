WORLD

Mexico: Seven killed in armed attack in resort

At least seven people died and another was found injured in an armed attack in La Palma, a resort in central Mexico, local government said in a statement.

The attack took place in the municipality of Cortazar in Guanajuato state on Saturday on the last day of the spring school vacation period, Xinhua News Agecy reported.

Upon arrival, the municipal security found three women, three men and one child under seven years old were lifeless, and the injured was taken to a hospital, the statement said.

Witnesses said a group of hitmen arrived at the scene and opened fire, according to local media.

The statement said public security forces have been deployed and no arrests have yet been reported.

