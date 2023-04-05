Mexico manager Diego Cocca said that veteran striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is not guaranteed an international recall for this month’s friendly against the United States.

Hernandez last week revealed that he had been told by Cocca the “doors were open” for a return to the national team after almost four years in exile.

“I have to assess the player not only by his characteristics, but also his form. He’s recovering from a hamstring injury. I could put a list out today but I’m going to wait for the weekend to see how the players get through their games,” Cocca told a news conference on Tuesday.

“I have spoken with a lot of players, including Javier. When the time comes, we’ll make a decision that is best for everyone,” he added.

Hernandez has been banished from the national squad since September 2019 after falling out with former manager Gerardo Martino, a Xinhua report said.

The 34-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 109 international appearances.

Martino parted ways with Mexico in December after the team’s failure to progress beyond the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar. He was replaced by fellow Argentine Cocca last month.

Mexico and the United States will meet in a friendly on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona.

