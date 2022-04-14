HEALTHWORLD

Mexico to immunise minors against Covid with Covax vaccines

The Mexican government will begin immunising children against Covid-19 with Covax vaccine, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador noted that by the end of the month, the vaccination of people above 18 could be complete, Xinhua news agency reported.

That is why, he said, Mexico is requesting that the Covax mechanism, backed by the UN and World Health Organisation (WHO), to send the vaccines that have been negotiated.

“We want what we are owed. The delivery of the appropriate vaccines to start the immunisation of children,” Lopez Obrador said from the National Palace in Mexico City.

The President also indicated that the inoculation process of minors will follow WHO guidelines.

Mexico registered its first case of Covid at the end of February 2020 and until April 12, it accumulated 5,723,862 positive cases and 323,805 deaths related to the virus.

