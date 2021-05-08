Mexico’s Azteca Stadium, the stage for the 1970 and 1986 FIFA World Cup finals, is set to reopen to the public after a 14-month shutdown because of Covid-19.

The 88,000-capacity venue will host the Liga MX quarter-finals featuring tenants Club America and Tijuana against yet-to-be-determined opponents on May 15 and 16.

“It is with great pleasure that we confirm that the government of Mexico City has changed the epidemiological traffic light to yellow,” read a statement on the stadium’s official website on Friday, reports Xinhua.

“This scenario will allow us to once again receive the great fans of Club America and Cruz Azul for their league games. We will meet next week with the authorities to decide upon the steps to follow for the reopening.”

Fans have not attended matches at the Azteca Stadium, which also hosted football at the 1968 Olympic Games, since March 7 last year.

