Mexico’s economy grew 3.1 per cent in 2022, according to figures released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

The growth inched up from a previous estimate of 3.0 per cent reported by the institute on January 31, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Mexican economy grew by 3.7 per cent year on year, compared with a 0.5 per cent increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis, according to the institute.

Industrial activity, which has strong links with the US, registered a 3.3 per cent increase last year.

Analysts consulted by the central bank of Mexico forecasted economic growth of 0.98 per cent this year.

