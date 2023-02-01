WORLD

Mexico’s economy grew 3% in 2022: Report

NewsWire
0
0

The Mexican economy expanded by 3 per cent in 2022, thanks to its three major productive sectors, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography said in a preliminary report.

The figure represented a deceleration compared to the 4.7 per cent growth in 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

By sector, industrial activity grew by 3.2 per cent in 2022, followed by 3 per cent in the agricultural sector, and 2.7 per cent in the service sector which has the highest GDP contribution, according to the statistics agency.

In a separate report, Alfredo Coutino, head of Latin America economic research at Moody’s Analytics, said Mexico continued to benefit from exports to the US market, as well as income from tourism and remittances, which reached an all-time high last year.

However, the outlook for 2023 faces significant issues such as an economic slowdown in the US, which is expected to reduce demand for Mexican exports, he added.

20230201-121404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NATO chief urges Turkey to finalise process of ratifying Finland, Sweden’s...

    Russia, China, Pakistan, US urge less violence in Afghanistan

    SL announces 13-hr power cut for Thursday

    UK’s shop price inflation posts new high since 2011